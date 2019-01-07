Sinema tarihinde Altın Küre kazanan filmler

Vincent Price ve Jennifer Jones / The Song of Bernadette (1943)

Bing Crosby, Fortunio Bonanova, Frank McHugh, Risë Stevens ve Carl Alfalfa Switzer / Going My Way (1944)



Ray Milland / The Lost Weekend (1945)

Dana Andrews, Hoagy Carmichael, Roman Bohnen, Lester Dorr, Fredric March, ve Harold Russell / The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)

Gregory Peck ve Dorothy McGuire / Gentleman's Agreement (1947)

Humphrey Bogart, Tim Holt ve Walter Huston / The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

Lew Ayres ve Jane Wyman / Johnny Belinda (1948)

Broderick Crawford, Walter Burke, John Ireland ve Shepperd Strudwick / All the King's Men (1949)



Gloria Swanson / Sunset Blvd. (1950)

Gene Kelly ve Leslie Caron / An American in Paris (1951)

Elizabeth Taylor ve Montgomery Clift / A Place in the Sun (1951)



Charlton Heston, James Stewart ve Cornel Wilde in The Greatest Show on Earth (1952)

Susan Hayward / With a Song in My Heart (1952)



Richard Burton ve Betta St. John / The Robe (1953)

Marlon Brando / On the Waterfront (1954)

Harry Belafonte ve Dorothy Dandridge / Carmen Jones (1954)

James Dean / East of Eden (1955)

Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra, Jean Simmons ve Vivian Blaine / Guys and Dolls (1955)

David Niven, Shirley MacLaine, Cantinflas ve Robert Newton / Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

Alec Guinness, William Holden ve Jack Hawkins / The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

Gene Kelly ve Kay Kendall / Les Girls (1957)

Tony Curtis ve Sidney Poitier / The Defiant Ones (1958)

Rosalind Russell / Auntie Mame (1958)



Charlton Heston ve Stephen Boyd / Ben-Hur (1959)



Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis ve Jack Lemmon / Some Like It Hot (1959)

Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier, Nina Foch, John Dall ve Woody Strode / Spartacus (1960)



Jack Lemmon ve Shirley MacLaine / The Apartment (1960)

David Niven ve Gregory Peck / The Guns of Navarone (1961)

Alec Guinness ve Rosalind Russell / A Majority of One (1961)

Peter O'Toole / Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Doris Day ve Cary Grant / That Touch of Mink (1962)

Romy Schneider, Otto Preminger, and Tom Tryon in The Cardinal (1963)

Albert Finney ve Diane Cilento / Tom Jones (1963)

Richard Burton and Peter O'Toole in Becket (1964)

Audrey Hepburn ve Wilfrid Hyde-White / My Fair Lady (1964)

Julie Christie ve Omar Sharif / Doctor Zhivago (1965)

Julie Andrews / The Sound of Music (1965)

Robert Shaw, Paul Scofield, Wendy Hiller ve Susannah York / A Man for All Seasons (1966)

Doro Merande / The Russians Are Coming the Russians Are Coming (1966)

Sidney Poitier ve Rod Steiger / In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Dustin Hoffman / The Graduate (1967)

Katharine Hepburn ve Peter O'Toole / The Lion in Winter (1968)

Mark Lester / Oliver! (1968)

Richard Burton ve Genevieve Bujold / Anne of the Thousand Days (1969)

Anthony Quinn ve Anna Magnani / The Secret of Santa Vittoria (1969)

Ali MacGraw ve Ryan O'Neal / Love Story (1970)



Donald Sutherland ve Elliott Gould / MASH (1970)

Gene Hackman, Roy Scheider ve Eddie Egan / The French Connection (1971)

Norma Crane ve Topol / Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

Marlon Brando ve Salvatore Corsitto / The Godfather (1972)

Liza Minnelli / Cabaret (1972)

Linda Blair ve Ellen Burstyn / The Exorcist (1973)



Charles Martin Smith ve Candy Clark / American Graffiti (1973)

Jack Nicholson / Chinatown (1974)

Burt Reynolds ve Harry Caesar / The Longest Yard (1974)



Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito, Brad Dourif, Christopher Lloyd, Vincent Schiavelli ve Delos V. Smith Jr. / One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)



Walter Matthau ve George Burns / The Sunshine Boys (1975)

Sylvester Stallone ve Carl Weathers / Rocky (1976)

Barbra Streisand ve Kris Kristofferson / A Star Is Born (1976)

Mikhail Baryshnikov ve Leslie Browne / The Turning Point (1977)

Richard Dreyfuss ve Marsha Mason / The Goodbye Girl (1977)

John Hurt ve Brad Davis / Midnight Express (1978)

Warren Beatty ve Julie Christie / Heaven Can Wait (1978)



Dustin Hoffman, Meryl Streep ve Justin Henry / Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

Dennis Christopher ve Robyn Douglass / Breaking Away (1979)



Timothy Hutton ve Mary Tyler Moore / Ordinary People (1980)

Sissy Spacek / Coal Miner's Daughter (1980)

Henry Fonda, Katharine Hepburn ve Jane Fonda / On Golden Pond (1981)

Dudley Moore ve Liza Minnelli / Arthur (1981)

C. Thomas Howell, Henry Thomas, Robert MacNaughton, K.C. Martel, ve Pat Welsh / E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)



Dustin Hoffman ve Jessica Lange / Tootsie (1982)

Jack Nicholson, Shirley MacLaine ve Debra Winger / Terms of Endearment (1983)

Barbra Streisand, Amy Irving ve Mandy Patinkin / Yentl (1983)

Tom Hulce / Amadeus (1984)



Michael Douglas ve Kathleen Turner / Romancing the Stone (1984)

Jack Nicholson ve Kathleen Turner / Prizzi's Honor (1985)

Robert Redford ve Meryl Streep / Out of Africa (1985)

Charlie Sheen, Tom Berenger ve Willem Dafoe in Platoon (1986)

Mia Farrow, Barbara Hershey ve Dianne Wiest / Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)



Richard Vuu / The Last Emperor (1987)

Geraldine Muir ve Sebastian Rice-Edwards / Hope and Glory (1987)

Tom Cruise ve Dustin Hoffman / Rain Man (1988)

Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver ve Melanie Griffith / Working Girl (1988)



Morgan Freeman / Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

Tom Cruise ve Willem Dafoe / Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Kevin Costner / Dances with Wolves (1990)

Gérard Depardieu ve Andie MacDowell / Green Card (1990)

Warren Beatty ve Annette Bening / Bugsy (1991)

Robby Benson ve Paige O'Hara / Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Tim Robbins / The Player (1992)

Al Pacino ve Chris O'Donnell / Scent of a Woman (1992)

Liam Neeson ve Ben Kingsley / Schindler's List (1993)



Robin Williams / Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Tom Hanks ve Sally Field / Forrest Gump (1994)



Matthew Broderick, Robert Guillaume ve Moira Kelly / The Lion King (1994)

Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet ve Gemma Jones / Sense and Sensibility (1995)

James Cromwell ve Christine Cavanaugh / Babe (1995)

Ralph Fiennes ve Kristin Scott Thomas / The English Patient (1996)

Madonna / Evita (1996)



Leonardo DiCaprio ve Kate Winslet / Titanic (1997)

Jack Nicholson ve Jill the Dog in As Good as It Gets (1997)



Tom Hanks, Giovanni Ribisi, Barry Pepper ve Tom Sizemore / Saving Private Ryan (1998)



Gwyneth Paltrow ve Joseph Fiennes / Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Thora Birch, Mena Suvari ve Wes Bentley / American Beauty (1999)

Tim Allen, Wallace Shawn, Jim Varney ve Don Rickles / Toy Story 2 (1999)

Russell Crowe ve Djimon Hounsou / Gladiator (2000)

Kate Hudson ve Patrick Fugit / Almost Famous (2000)

Russell Crowe / A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Nicole Kidman ve Ewan McGregor / Moulin Rouge! (2001)

Richard Gere ve Renee Zellweger / Chicago (2002)

Nicole Kidman / The Hours (2002)

Bill Murray ve Scarlett Johansson / Lost in Translation (2003)