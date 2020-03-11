banner411
Nöbetçi eczaneler (11 Mart 2020)

LEFKOŞA

Cevher Eczanesi

Mehmet Akif Cad. No.101/5 Dereboyu

0392 227 72 51

Sözüöz Eczanesi

Şht.Mehmet Kemal Sok.Akasya Apt. Küçük Kaymaklı

0392 229 33 00

Ecegül Eczanesi

Şht. Ünal Kemal Sok. No.118 B Taşkınköy-Metropol Yolu

0392 225 58 47

GİRNE

Eminağa Eczanesi

Ziya Rızkı Cad. No.10

0392 815 22 48

Aydın Life Eczanesi

Minimall Plaza No: 6 Kurtuluş Cad. Doğanköy

0533 888 56 66

MAĞUSA

Çağkan Aksoy Eczanesi

Larnaka Yolu 15 Ağustos bulvarı

0392 366 95 55

Öznergis Eczanesi

Salamis Yolu Vakıflar Bankası karşısı

0392 365 24 92

GÜZELYURT

Nilgün Eczanesi

25 Ecevit Cad.

0392 714 38 47

LEFKE

Enver Polili Eczanesi

Şht.Mehmet Salahi Sok. Doğancı Life Sitesi LAÜ yolu

