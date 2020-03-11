Nöbetçi eczaneler (11 Mart 2020)

LEFKOŞA
Cevher Eczanesi
Mehmet Akif Cad. No.101/5 Dereboyu
0392 227 72 51
Sözüöz Eczanesi
Şht.Mehmet Kemal Sok.Akasya Apt. Küçük Kaymaklı
0392 229 33 00
Ecegül Eczanesi
Şht. Ünal Kemal Sok. No.118 B Taşkınköy-Metropol Yolu
0392 225 58 47
GİRNE
Eminağa Eczanesi
Ziya Rızkı Cad. No.10
0392 815 22 48
Aydın Life Eczanesi
Minimall Plaza No: 6 Kurtuluş Cad. Doğanköy
0533 888 56 66
MAĞUSA
Çağkan Aksoy Eczanesi
Larnaka Yolu 15 Ağustos bulvarı
0392 366 95 55
Öznergis Eczanesi
Salamis Yolu Vakıflar Bankası karşısı
0392 365 24 92
GÜZELYURT
Nilgün Eczanesi
25 Ecevit Cad.
0392 714 38 47
LEFKE
Enver Polili Eczanesi
Şht.Mehmet Salahi Sok. Doğancı Life Sitesi LAÜ yolu