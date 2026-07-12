En sonunda ifade edeceğimi en başta ifade edeyim…

Birkaçınız hariç, “elebaşılarınız, büyük abileriniz” sayılabilecek Almanya, Fransa, Belçika, İtalya, Yunanistan, Bulgaristan, Yunanistan gibileriniz… Son 150-200 yılda insanlık tarihinin görüp görebileceği en büyük alçaklıkları yaptınız, en büyük insanlık suçlarını işlediniz, son yüz yılda Avrupa dahil, dünyanın dört bir yanında en az yüz milyon insanın katlinden doğrudan sorumlusunuz…

Afrika, Asya, Ortadoğu ve kendi yaşadığınız toprak olan Avrupa emperyalist emelleriniz uğruna kan gölüne döndü…

Sadece Fransa, Afrika’da en az birbuçuk milyonun katlinden doğrudan sorumludur…

Sadece Almanya, dünya çapında en az yüz milyon insanın katlinden doğrudan sorumludur…

Sadece İtalya, Afrika’da yüzbinlerce insanın ölümünden sorumludur…

Sadece Bugaristan ve Yunanistan ikilisi, son yüz yılda Balkanlarda ve Anadolu’da en az bir milyon insanın katlinden sorumludur…

Filmi biraz daha geriye alırsak ve genelleme yaparsak, Avrupa olarak, 1800lerin başından günümüze kadar gelen süreçte, o çok sevdiğiniz Yunan halkı başta olmak üzere, Anadolu, Balkanlar ve Ortadoğu’da Türklere karşı sürdürdüğünüz toplu savaşlar ve soykırımlar nedeniyle neredeyse iki milyon Türkün de katlinden doğrudan sorumlusunuz…

Anadolu’yu işgal ettiğinizde, arkasından gaz verdiğiniz, desteklediğiniz Yunanlıların camilere doldurarak yaktığı binlerce köylünün vahşice katledilişinden, Ege köylerinde yaptığı toplu katliamlarda öldürülen yüzbinlerce Türkün katlinden sorumlusunuz… Bunu ben değil, sizden biri, Justin McCarthy söylüyor… Sadece Ege bölgesinde Yunan ordusunun katlettiği sivil Türk sayısı 640 binden fazladır… Diğer cephelerdeki sivil ve askeri kayıpları da sayarsak, sayenizde sadece birkaç yılda Anadolu’da bir milyondan fazla Türk katledilmiştir…

Son 45 yılda, sırf emperyalizm icadı olan en büyük desteği de Rum-Yunan ikilisinden alan bölücü Kürt terörünü desteklediğiniz için en az 42 bin Türk askerinin katlinden ve en az 10 bin Türk vatandaşı sivilin katlinden de doğrudan sorumlusunuz…

Gelelim Kıbrıs’a…

1960’da Kıbrıs Cumhuriyeti kurulduktan sonra, 1963 Aralık ayında Rum-Yunan ikilisinin Enosis, yani Kıbrıs’ı Yunanistan’a bağlamak için başlattıkları soykırım saldırılarında bir hafta içinde 370’den fazla sivil Türk sokak ortasında, evlerinde katledildi…

1964-1974 arasında, bütün adada Yunanistan destekli silahlı Rum çapulcuların sayısı 45 bini buldu, sayısı 950 olması gereken Yunan Alayı da 5 bini geçti…

On yıl boyunca tüm ada çapında Türklere karşı süren yıldırma saldırılarında tam 103 Türk köyü boşaltıldı, 50 binden fazla Türk gettolara hapsedildi, tüm boşaltılan Türk köyleri ve malları Rum çapulcular tarafından yağmalandı, 1500’den fazla Türk sokak ortasında katledildi, çoğunun mezarı bile bulunamadı, 20 binden fazla Kıbrıslı Türk canını kurtarmak için adadan göç etmek zorunda kaldı…Gettolarda sıkışıp kalanlar toprakla karıştırılmış arpadan yapılmış ekmek yemek zorunda kaldı, çamurlu su içmek zorunda kaldı… Arpa ve az miktarda buğday çakıl kırmakta kullanılan makinelerde öğütüldü, taşlı topraklı un haline getirildi, ekmek yapıldı, yerken dişlerimizi kırdık… Bahçelerde yetişen yabani yulaflar toplandı, un yapıldı, ekmek yapıldı, yemek yapıldı…

11 yıl boyunca Yunanistan’daki Albaylar Cuntası destekli Rum çapulcu sürüleri sadece Türkleri perişan etmekle kalmadı, kendilerine karşı çıkan Rumları da katletti…

Albaylar Cuntası ve EOKA-B çapulcuları Kıbrıs Cumhuriyeti Cumhurbaşkanı Makarios’a karşı en az iki büyük suikast düzenlediler… Makarios taraftarı olup da EOKA-B çapulcularının yaptıklarını onaylamayan yüzlerce Rum yıllar boyunca katledildi…

Bu çapulcu sürülerinin 15 Temmuz 1974 tarihinde Makarios’a karşı yaptıkları darbe girişimi sırasında, 15-18 Temmuz tarihleri arasında, büyük çoğunluğu Lefkoşa, Baf ve Limasol’da olmak üzere, darbecilere karşı çıkan en az 2 bin Rum sokak ortasında darbeciler tarafından öldürüldü, bazılarının mezarı bile bulunamadı…

Yaklaşık 30 tanesi, ki hepsi de genç insanlardı, darbeci çapulcular tarafından bizim burnumuzun dibinde kurşuna dizildi, CMC asit havuzlarına atıldı, cesetleri eritildi, geriye kala kala bir tanesinin ortasından 11.43 kalibrelik kurşunla delinmiş alın kemiği kalmıştı…

Aynı günlerde, Dillirga bölgesinde, Pirgo köyünün tepelerinde, 18 Rum genci, çoğu çocuk yaşta, EOKA çapulcuları tarafından babalarının gözü önünde vuruldu, tek suçları babalarının Albaylar Cuntası ve EOKA-B çapulcularının yaptıklarını onaylamamasıydı... Babalarının dik duruşunun bedelini, oğullarını babalarının gözü önünde katlederek ödettiler… Katliamı öğrenen Yunanlı bir subay da ertesi sabah EOKA çapulcularının elebaşını bulup, suratının ortasından vurdu… Yunanlı subay her kimse, önce sapına kadar insandı, sonra da sapına kadar asker… Yapması gerekeni yaptı, bir pisliği temizledi, umarım 74 harekatından sağ kurtulup, ailesinin yanına dönmüştür…

Bu iki olay, benim doğrudan bildiklerim, bir de detaylarını bilmediğim ama olduğunu bildiğim sayısız olay vardır.

Ya, işte böyle, pek sayın AP milletvekilleri, ama siz bunları da bilmezsiniz değil mi!!!

Bakın, Kıbrıslı Rumların en büyük siyasi partisi olan AKEL’in kendi resmi sayfasında “15 Temmuz 1974; Kıbrıs’a karşı en büyük ihanetin günü” başlıklı yazıda ne deniyor;

“15 Temmuz ülkemizin yakın tarihine Kıbrıs halkının uğradığı en büyük ihanet günü olarak geçti. Atina Cuntası ve EOKA B tarafından Cumhurbaşkanı Makarios’a karşı yapılan 15 Temmuz Darbesi NATO’nun Kıbrıs’ı bölme planının ilk bölümünün EOKA-B’ci faşizm tarafından bilinçli olarak uygulanmasıyla, Kıbrıs Cumhuriyeti’nin baltalanmasının doruk noktasıydı ve böylece beş gün sonra Türkiye’nin adamızı istilasına kapıyı açtı. Yunanistan ve Kıbrıs Rum faşizminin ihaneti de böylece sonucuna vardı. Bir yandan Atina’daki Cunta rejimi Kıbrıs’ın savunmasının güçlenmesini engellerken, diğer yandan Cuntacı subaylar Kıbrıs halkının evlatlarını Türkiye’nin ordularıyla eşit olmayan bir savaşta tek başlarına bırakarak savaş alanlarını terk ettiler. Diğer darbeciler cephe gerisine saklandılar veya Kıbrıslı Türk sivilleri katlettiler ve ardından Mağusa’yı savaşmadan Türk ordusuna teslim ettiler…. Kıbrıs’ın kanı Cunta’nın ve EOKA-B’nin ellerindedir. Bu ihanet Kıbrıs halkı tarafından ne unutuldu ne de affedildi. Tam aksine, bu ihaneti işleyen failler, manevi failler ve hatta bugüne kadar bunu savunmaya devam edenler için bir utanç damgası oldu ve sonsuza dek de öyle kalacak.” (https://akel.org.cy/15-temmuz-1974-kibrisa-karsi-en-buyuk-ihanetin-gunu/?lang=tr)

Pek saygıdeğer AB Parlamentosu, bunu ben söylemiyorum, AKEL söylüyor, yani sizin üyeniz olan bir parti açık açık kendi sayfasında yazarak söylüyor, dahası da var, ama gerek yok, zaten biliyorsunuz, ama bilmemezliğe geliyorsunuz…

Neyse, yine gelelim 1974’e…

AKEL’in bahsettiği çapulcuların başlattığı darbe neticesinde Türkiye Garantör Ülke sıfatıyla Kıbrıs’a çıkarma yaptı… Çıkarmada kullanılan asker sayısı, 300’ü komando, eni topu 5 bin idi…

45 binden fazla silahlı çapulcuya ve sayısı 5 bini geçen Yunan Alayı’na karşı eni topu 5 bin Türk askeri…

TSK komandolarından yaklaşık 200 Türk komandosu Başparmaklarda sayısı bini geçen 2 tabur Rum-Yunan komandosuyla dehşetli bir dağ savaşına girişti ve 15 saat süren bu dehşetli dağ savaşından sonra gücü ancak çocukları katletmeye yeten Rum-Yunan komando taburları Beşparmaklardan aşağıya süpürüldü…

Bu alçakların sağ kalanları doğuya kaçarken yenilgilerinin acısını Atlılar, Muratağa, Sandallar köylerinde katlettikleri ve katliam çukurlarına doldurdukları çocuklardan, kadınlardan, yaşlılardan aldılar… O çocukların okulları, okullarındaki masaları, sandalyeleri ebediyen boş kaldı, hala da boş…

Birinci Barış Harekatı sırasında, Beşparmak dağlarındaki çapulcu sürüleri yenilgiye uğradıktan sonra, saatler içinde Beşparmakların kuzeyinde kalan Girne bölgesindeki Rumlar dağların doğu ve batı taraflarındaki geçitlerden güneye kaçtılar, 21-22 Temmuz tarihleri arasında korkudan kaçıp gittikleri için Girne bölgesinde tek bir Rum bile kalmadı…

Adaya ilk çıkan 5 bin Türk askeri Girne ile Beşparmak dağı arasında, anayol çevresinde, daracık bir koridorun içinde sıkışıp kaldı… Sadece stratejik nokta olarak Girne ile Beşparmak arasındaki anayol ele geçirilmiş oldu.

Bu arada, gücünü on kat artırmış olan Yunan Alayı bütün gücüyle Türk Alayı’na saldırdı, ama geriye püskürtüldü…

Gelelim “bize”…

Biz bu arada Lefke’deki gettoda sıkışmış durumdaydık, 24 saat boyunca çevremizdeki tepelerden başımıza bombalar yağıyordu… İki kez tam dibimize düşen bombalardan Tanrı’nın bir mucizesi olarak kurtulduk, bombalar köşesinde gizlendiğimiz duvarların dibine vurdu, patlamaların basıncı bizi yere yapıştırdı, ama şarapnellerden etkilenmedik… Bir kez de beş metre dibimize düşen bir bomba çakılıp kaldı, patlamadı… Kaldığımız evin üzerine düşen bir bombanın kopardığı “mertek” savrularak üzerime geldi, teyzemin oğlunun beni son anda geriye doğru çekmesiyle göğsümü sıyırıp geçti…. Evin dışına kaçtığımızda, her taraftan üzerimize yağan bombalardan biri sadece otuz metre önümüzdeki binanın damına beyaz bayrak çekmeye çalışan adamın ayaklarının dibine düştü, adam gözlerimizin önünde parçalanarak havaya savruldu… O bombanın şarapnellerinden biri kucağında bir yaşındaki kardeşimi tutan annemin sağ şakağına çarptı, sıyırıp geçti, çarpmanın etkisiyle annem donuklaşıp kaldı, alnından ince bir kan sızdı… Ölümcül derecede vurulduğunu sandık, ancak bir süre sonra ağlamalarımızla, çığlıklarımızla kendine gelebildi… Şarapnel parçası sadece bir santim daha sağa gelseydi, kafatasını parçalayacaktı, Tanrı’nın bir lütfu olarak kurtuldu…

İki kez gizlendiğimiz yerden açığa çıkınca, ailemle birlikte doğrudan makineli tüfek ateşine tutulduk, üzerimize yağmur gibi kurşun yağdırıldı… Üzerimize yağmur gibi yağan kurşunların bize isabet etmemesi, sıyırıp geçmesi tamamen bir mucizeydi, Tanrı’nın korumasındaydık… Yanımdaki bir kız çocuğu kalçasından vuruldu, annem beni sokak ortasında bıraktı, onu kurtarmaya koştu, sonra gelip beni aldı, bu arada üzerime yağan kurşunun haddi hesabı yoktu, yol ve arkamdaki duvar delik deşikti… Annem kurşunların arasında koşarak geldi, beni kucakladığı gibi eve daldık… O kız çocuğu kısa süre sonra da üzerlerine düşen bir bomba yüzünden kardeşleriyle birlikte öldü…

Bizi ailemle birlikte dere yatağında ilerlerken gördüler, kurşun yağmuruna tuttular… Babamla annem kucaklarındaki kardeşlerimle ağaçların arasına daldılar, bana da kendilerini takip etmem için bağırdılar ama heyecandan tavşan gibi oraya buraya koşturmaya başladım… En sonunda babamın bağırışlarıyla yakınımdaki bir portakal ağacının kökünün arkasına saklandım. Bu arada, üzerime yağmur gibi kurşun yağmaya devam ediyordu… Bir süre sonra atışlar kesildi, babam gelip beni de kucağına aldı, ağaçların arasında bir çalılığın içine saklandık… Birkaç gün o delikte kaldık, bacaklarımızın arasında dolaşan sıçanlar ve yılanlarla komşu olduk.

Sürekli olarak etrafımızdaki tepelerden gelen makineli tüfeklerin atışlarını ve Lefke’ye düşen bombaların sesini dinledik…

En sonunda Lefke daha fazla dayanamadı ve teslim oldu…

Lefke ile doğudaki köy olan Çamlıköy arasında iki büyük çukur kazıldı, o iki çukur yüzlerce insanın cesedini alacak kadar büyüktü… EOKA-B çapulcuları önce erkekleri katledip, o çukura dolduracaktı, sonra da sıra kadınlarla çocuklara gelecekti… Hesap kitapları tamamdı…

Tam bu sırada ikinci harekat başladı, o sırada merkezi gücü en az üç bin kişilik olan Yunan Alayı top topu topu yüz kadar TKS komandosunun yaptığı ve 15 saat süren bir intihar saldırısıyla yenilgiye uğratıldı, koskoca Yunan Alayı kendisinden en az otuz kat daha küçük bir güç tarafından darmadağın edildi… 15 saat süren çarpışma boyunca Yunan Alayı’nın batı cephesini sadece 24 askeriyle çökerten teğmen Mithat Işık’ın üstün emir-komuta yetenekleri sayesinde takımı tek bir asker bile zayiat vermedi, ama Yunan Alayı’nın tüm batı cephesi mevzileri tek tek ele geçirildi… Böylece, batıya, Lefke’ye giden yol açılmış oldu, Cemal Eruç komutasındaki iki bölük Türk komandosu Lefke’ye doğru gelmeye başladı…

TSK’nın efsanevi 1. Komando Taburu’nun komutanı Yarbay Cemal Eruç Barış Gücü askerleriyle Lefke’deki EOKA-B çapulcularına bir mesaj gönderdi; Öldürdüğünüz her bir Türkün canına karşılık yüz tanenizi geberteceğim…”

Bu mesaj EOKA çapulcularının aklını başına getirmeye yetti, Lefke’yi bırakıp, çareyi kaçmakta buldular…

Birinci ve İkinci Barış Harekatları sırasında tüm sıcak çatışma süreçleri eni topu üç gün ya sürdü, ya sürmedi…

Birinci harekattan 24 saat sonra, kuzeyde neredeyse bir tek Rum bile kalmamıştı, hepsi de korkuyla güneye kaçmıştı… İkinci harekatta ise TSK birliklerinin karşısında neredeyse direniş gösterecek bir tek EOKA çapulcusu bile kalmamıştı, korkudan topuklamışlar, ilk kaçanlar olmuşlardı…

Erkeklikleri ancak Atlılar, Muratağa, Sandallar köylerinde savunmasız çocukları, kadınları, yaşlıları topluca katletmeye yetmişti…

Dedelerinin, atalarının Balkanlarda, Girit’te, Rodos’ta, batı Anadolu’da sivil halka karşı yaptıkları mezalmi tekrarlamak en büyük hünerleriydi…

Birinci ve İkinci Harekat sırasında EOKA çapulcuları, 15-18 Temmuz arasında katlettikleri iki bine yakın Ruma ek olarak, yaklaşık olarak 400 sivil Türkü katlettiler, bin cıvarında Türk de kayboldu, bir daha izlerine rastlanmadı, yani katledildiler ve isimsiz mezarlara gömüldüler… Temmuz ve Ağustos’ta topu topu üç gün süren şiddetli çatışmalarda sadece 70 Kıbrıslı Türk mücahit öldü, diğerlerinin tümü katledilen sivillerdi…

Eğer Türk ordusu tam zamanında müdahale etmeseydi, şu anda ben ve ailem, ve bütün köylülerimiz isimsiz, yeri belirsiz bir toplu mezarda yatıyor olacaktık…

Ve, geldiğimiz günde, Yunanlı bir kadın milletvekili, Elenora Meleti, Avrupa Parlamentosu Kadın Hakları ve Toplumsal Cinsiyet Eşitliği Komitesi adına “Türkiye’nin 1974’deki işgalinin Kıbrıslı kadınlar ve kız çocukları üzerindeki etkileri” başlıklı bir rapor hazırlar ve TSK tarafından Rum kadın ve kız çocuklarına cinsel şiddet uygulandığını iddia eder… Raporunun içeriğini ise “Kıbrıs’ı ziyaretim sırasında kadınlardan dinledikleriyle” oluşturduğunu iddia eder…

Bu baştan aşağı palavradan ibaret, tarihte eşi benzeri görülmemiş rezillikteki rapor 575 lehte, 33 aleyhte, 43 çekimser oyla kabul edilir ve TSK’nın derhal ve tamamen Kıbrıs’tan çekilmesi talep edilir…

Belli ki kimse şu soruyu sormamış; Bütün sıcak çatışma üç gün sürmüş, ilk harekattan sonra TSK güçleri Girne ile Beşparmak arasındaki daracık bir yol çevresine sıkışmış olmasına rağmen kuzeydeki Rumlar 48 saat bile geçmeden güneye kaçmış, ikinci harekatta en sıcak çatışma sadece Yunan Alayı çevresinde yaşanmış, iki harekat arasında Türklerin sıkışıp kaldığı gettolar EOKA çapulcuları tarafından sürekli bombardımana tutulmuş, buna rağmen emir gelmediği için yaklaşık bir ay boyunca TSK yerinden kıpırdayamamış, bu süreçte TSK hangi ara Rum kadınlarıyla kızlarına cinsel tacizde bulunacak fırsatı bulmuş!!!... Hangi Rum kadını veya kızı oturup da TSK askerlerinin kendilerine tecavüz etmesini beklemiş!!!

Ortalıkta kan gövdeyi götürürken, yiyecek bir lokma ekmek, içecek bir damla su bulamazken, Kıbrıs’ın yaz sıcağında her an ölüm tehlikesi altında yaşarken, hangi TSK askeri Rum kadınlarının, kızlarının cazibesinin derdine düşmüş!!!... Üstelik de TSK Genel Kurmayı’nın “sivillere karşı yapılacak gereksiz yere yapılacak en küçük bir kötülüğün anınla ölümle cezalandırılacağı, silahsız sivillere karşı her türlü korumanın sağlanması…” emri varken…

Nitekim, harekat başlayınca, binlerce turist adada mahsur kaldı… Girne ve Mağusa bölgeleri yabancı turistlerle doluydu… TSK askerleri bu insanların tümünü koruma altına aldı ve tek bir tanesi bile TSK askerinden şikayetçi olmadı!!!...

Ne tesadüf, değil mi, sayın AP üyeleri!!!

Ortalıkta, çoğunluğu Avrupalı, sadece turistler var, bir tanesi bile TSK askerinden şikayetçi değil… Ama ortada bir tanesi bile kalmayan, daha ilk silahların patlamasıyla tümü güneye kaçan Rum kadınları, kızları cinsel istismara uğradı, öyle mi!!!

Peki, TSK adaya gelmeden önce Rum çapulcuların katlettiği, kimini toplu mezarlara doldurduğu, kiminin mezarının yeri dahi bilinmeyen binlerce Kıbrıslı Türk kadın, çocuk, ve diğer siviller için de bir kararınız var mı???

Yoksa, sadece şımarık, işgüzar, paçalarından yalan akan bir Yunan vekilinin timsah gözyaşlarıyla aldığınız yüzkarası kararla, tarih mi yazdığınızı zannediyorsunuz???

Tarih yazacaksanız, Kurtuluş Savaşı’nda topunuzu birden Anadolu’dan kovan TSK’nın şanıyla, şerefiyle uğraşmayın, önce kendi tarihinizin son 200 yıllık sürecini yazın, eminim utancınızdan yerin dibine girip, bir daha çıkamazsınız…

Ve, gelelim şu an Türkiye’yi yöneten ve bu rezil iddia gündeme geldiğinde ve sonrasında da karar alınana kadar gıkını bile çıkarmayan, seyirci kalan, bu arada Türk milletiyle birlikte TSK’nın gerçekleştirdiği ve tarihte eşi benzeri bulunmayan Kurtuluş Savaşı’nı eğitim müfredatından çıkarma savaşına giren sonra da göstermelik kınama açıklamaları yapan, AKP iktidarına…

Bu vakitten sonra bu rezil kararı kınayacağınıza, kına yakın… Belki onu olsun başarırsınız…

Sizin gibiler var oldukça, Türk milletinin ve Türkiye Cumhuriyeti’nin başka düşmana ihtiyacı yoktur…

…………………………………….

Open Letter to the European Parliament

Let me state at the outset what I will state at the end!

Except for a few of you, those who can be considered your “leaders, your big brothers”, such as Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, and others… In the last 150-200 years, you have committed the greatest atrocities and crimes against humanity that human history has ever seen, and you are directly responsible for the deaths of at least one hundred million people in the last hundred years, including in Europe and around the world…

Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and your own land, Europe, have been turned into a bloodbath for the sake of your imperialist ambitions…

France alone is directly responsible for the deaths of at least one and a half million people in Africa…

Germany alone is directly responsible for the deaths of at least one hundred million people worldwide…

Italy alone is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people in Africa…

The duo of Bulgaria and Greece alone are responsible for the deaths of at least one million people, all muslims and mostly Turkish, in the Balkans and Anatolia in the last hundred years… Add this number another million massacred between 1820 and 1922.

If we rewind the film a little further and look at the issue from a wider view, as Europe, from the beginning of the 1800s to the present day, you are directly responsible for the massacre of nearly two million Turks, primarily due to the mass wars and genocides committed in Anatolia, the Balkans, and the Middle East by the Greeks, whom you love so much…

You are responsible for the brutal massacre of thousands of villagers who were burned alive in mosques by the Greeks you incited and supported when you occupied Anatolia, and for the massacre of hundreds of thousands of Turks killed in massacres in Aegean villages…

This is not my truth, not my claim, but that of one of you, Justin McCarthy, who put forward all these barbarism and vandalism with solid evidence…

The number of civilian Turks killed by the Greek army in the Aegean region alone is more than 640,000… If we also count the civilian and military losses on other fronts, more than one million Turks have been killed in Anatolia in just a few years… Only for your imperialist ambitions…

In the last 45 years, you are directly responsible for the deaths of at least 42,000 Turkish soldiers and at least 10,000 Turkish civilians simply because you supported the separatist Kurdish terrorism, which is an invention of imperialism and receives its greatest support from the Greek-Cypriot duo, France, USA, Germany and the UK.

Let's come to Cyprus…

After the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus in 1960, in December 1963, during the genocidal attacks launched by the Greek-Cypriot duo to achieve Enosis, that is, to unite Cyprus with Greece, more than 370 Turkish Cypriot civilians were murdered in the streets and in their homes within a week…

Between 1964 and 1974, the number of armed Greek Cypriot bandits supported by Greece reached 45,000 throughout the island, and the Greek Regiment, which should have numbered 950, had exceeded 5,000…

The world was watching these bandits and their crimes against humanity without saying a single word!

During the ten-year period of intimidation attacks against Turks throughout the island, exactly 103 Turkish villages were forced to be deserted, more than 50,000 Turks were imprisoned in ghettos, all the deserted Turkish villages and their properties were looted by Greek Cypriot bandits...

More than 1,500 Turks were murdered in the streets, the graves of most of them could not even be found, and more than 20,000 Turkish Cypriots were forced to emigrate from the island to save their lives…

Those who were trapped in the ghettos ate bread made from barley mixed with soil. They were forced to drink muddy water… Barley and a small amount of wheat were ground in machines used to crush gravel, turned into flour mixed with stones and soil, made into bread, and we used to broke our teeth while eating it… Wild oats growing in the gardens were collected, made into flour, made into bread, made into food…

For 11 years, the Greek Cypriot bandits supported by the Colonels' Junta in Greece not only devastated the Turkish Cypriots’ lives, but also massacred the Greek Cypriots who opposed them…

The Colonels' Junta and EOKA-B bandits carried out at least two major assassination attempts against the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios… Hundreds of Greeks who supported Makarios but did not approve of what the EOKA-B bandits did were massacred over the years…

During the coup attempt against Makarios by these terrorist groups on July 15, 1974, between July 15-18, at least 2,000 Greeks who opposed the coup were killed in the streets by the coup plotters, mostly in Nicosia, Paphos, and Limassol; some of them don't even have graves. They couldn't be found...

About 30 of them, all young people, were shot dead just a few hundred meters away from our houses, by the coup-plotting thugs, and were thrown into CMC acid pools... Their bodies dissolved, and all that remained was the forehead bone of one of them, pierced through the middle by an 11.43 caliber bullet...

Around the same time, in the Dillirga region, on the hills of Pirgo village, 18 Greek Cypriot youths, most of them children who were below 18 years of age, were shot dead by EOKA thugs in front of their fathers' eyes... Their only crime being that their fathers did not approve of what the Colonels' Junta and EOKA-B thugs were doing... The EOKA thugs made them pay the price for their fathers' steadfastness by murdering their sons in front of their fathers' eyes...

A Greek officer who learned of the massacre got the leader of the EOKA thugs the next morning and shot him in the face... Whoever that Greek officer was, he was first and foremost a human being, and then a fine soldier... He did what he had to do, he cleaned up a swine out of the earth... I do hope that he survived the 74 operation and returned to his family in Greece...

These two events are the ones I know with exact details, and there are countless other events of which details I don't know but which I know happened.

Well, there you go, esteemed members of the European Parliament, but you wouldn't know about these either, would you!!!

Look, this is what AKEL, the largest political party of the Greek Cypriots, says on its official website in an article titled "July 15, 1974; The Day of the Greatest Betrayal Against Cyprus";

“July 15th has gone down in our country's recent history as the greatest betrayal suffered by the Cypriot people. The July 15th coup attempt against President Makarios by the Athens Junta and EOKA-B was the culmination of the undermining of the Republic of Cyprus, a conscious implementation by EOKA-B fascism of NATO's plan to partition Cyprus, thus opening the door to Turkey's invasion of our island five days later. The betrayal of Greece and Cypriot Greek fascism thus reached its conclusion. While the Junta regime in Athens prevented the strengthening of the defence capabilities of Cyprus, the Junta officers abandoned the battlefields, leaving the sons of the Cypriot people alone in an unequal war against the Turkish army. Other coup plotters hid behind the lines or massacred Turkish Cypriot civilians and then surrendered Famagusta to the Turkish army without a fight… The blood of Cyprus is on the hands of the Junta and EOKA-B. This betrayal has neither been forgotten nor forgiven by the Cypriot people. On the contrary, what they did has become a stigma of shame for the perpetrators, and even those who continue to defend it to this day, and it will remain so forever.” (https://akel.org.cy/15-temmuz-1974-kibrisa-karsi-en-buyuk-ihanetin-gunu/?lang=tr)

Honorable EU Parliament, not me, but AKEL is making this confession, that is, a party that is a member of yours is openly stating it on its own page, and there's more… However, there's no need, I am sure you already know every single detail, but you're pretending not to know...

Anyway, let's come back to 1974...

As a result of the coup started by the bandits that AKEL mentioned above, Turkey, in its capacity as a Guarantor Country, landed in Cyprus... The number of soldiers used in the landing was 5,000 in total, 300 of whom were commandos...

Only 5,000 Turkish soldiers in total, against more than 45,000 armed EOKA bandits and a Greek regiment numbering over 5,000…

Approximately 200 Turkish commandos from the Turkish Armed Forces engaged in a fierce mountain battle with 2 battalions of Greek-Cypriot commandos numbering over a thousand...

After this horrific mountain battle that lasted 15 hours, the Greek-Cypriot commando battalions, whose capacity and manhood were only enough to slaughter Turkich Cypriot children and Greek Cypriots who were not supporting EOKA, were swept down from the Five Finger (Pentadactylos) Mountains… The Greek commando-bandits took their lessons by learning that the Turkish commandos were not helpless children and civilians, but real and finest soldiers...

The survivors of these vile creatures, while fleeing eastward, took out their anger at their defeat on the children, women, and elderly they had slaughtered and thrown into massacre pits in the villages of Atlılar, Muratağa, and Sandallar… The schools of those children, the desks and chairs in their schools, remained empty forever, and are stil waiting for the Turkish Cypriot children who will never come back again…

But you know this, esteemed members of the European Parliament, don’t you?

During the First Peace Operation, after the marauding hordes in the Five Finger Mountains were defeated, within hours the Greeks in the Kyrenia region, north of the Five Finger Mountains, fled south through the passes on the east and west sides of the mountains.

Between July 21-22, not a single Greek remained in the Kyrenia region, because they had all fled in fear…

The first 5,000 Turkish soldiers who landed on the island were trapped in a narrow corridor between Kyrenia and the Five Finger Mountains, around the main road… Only the main road between Kyrenia and the Five Finger Mountains, as a strategic point, was captured by the Turkish troops.

Meanwhile, the Greek Regiment, having increased its strength tenfold, attacked the Turkish Regiment with all its might, but was repelled…

Now, let's talk about "us"…

We were trapped in the ghetto in Lefke, bombs raining down on us from the surrounding hills for 24 hours… We miraculously escaped two bombs that landed right next to us; the bombs hit the walls where we were hiding, the pressure of the explosions pinned us to the ground, but by good fortune, we were unaffected by the shrapnels… Once, a bomb landed five meters away from us and didn't explode… A rafter, ripped off by a bomb that fell on the house we were staying in, flew towards me, and it grazed my chest as my cousin pulled me back at the last moment….

When we ran outside the burning and demolished house, one of the bombs raining down on us from all sides landed at the feet of a man trying to raise a white flag on the roof of a building just thirty meters away; he was blown to pieces and thrown into the air right before our eyes…

One of the shrapnel pieces from that bomb hit my mother’s temple as she held my one-year-old sister in her arms; it grazed her, and she froze, a thin stream of blood trickling from her forehead… We thought she had been fatally wounded, but after a while, she regained consciousness with our cries and screams… If the shrapnel piece had come just one centimeter further to the right, it would have shattered her skull; she survived as a blessing from God…

Twice, when we came out of our hiding places, my family and I were directly subjected to machine gun fire; bullets rained down on us like a storm… It was a complete miracle that the bullets raining down on us didn’t hit us, that they only grazed us; we were apparently under God’s invisible protection…

A little girl next to me was shot in the hip, my mother left me in the middle of the street, ran to save her, took her out of the gunpoint, then came and picked me up... Meanwhile, there was no end to the bullets raining down on me, the road and the wall behind me were riddled with holes… My mother ran through the bullets, picked me up and we rushed home… That little girl died shortly after, along with her siblings, due to a bomb that fell on them…

EOKA butchers saw us, my family and I, walking along a streambed, and opened fire with heavy machine guns… My father and mother, with my little sisters in their arms, hid among the trees, shouting at me to follow them, but I started running around like a rabbit in my excitement… Finally, I hid behind the roots of a nearby orange tree, startled by my father's shouts. Meanwhile, bullets continued to rain down on me… After a while, the fire ceased, my father came and picked me up in his arms, and we hid in a bush among the trees… We stayed in that hole for a few days, becoming neighbors with rats and snakes that slithered between our legs, eating our biscuits which was the only food available at that time... We constantly listened to the sound of machine gun fire from the surrounding hills and bombs falling on Lefke…

Finally, Lefke could no longer endure the heavy bombing and surrendered…

Two large trenches were dug between Lefke and Çamlıköy, a nearby village to the east of Lefke; those two trenches were large enough to hold the bodies of hundreds of people…

The EOKA-B thugs would first slaughter the men and fill those trenches, then it would be the turn of the women and children… Then, their ethnic cleansing plans would be complete…

Just then, the second operation began. At that time, the Greek Regiment, whose central force was at least three thousand men at the headquarters area, was defeated by a suicide attack carried out by only about a hundred Turkish commandos and lasting 15 hours. The entire Greek Regiment was defeated, annihilated by a force at least thirty times smaller than itself…

During the 15-hour battle, Lieutenant Mithat Işık, with only 24 soldiers under his command, managed to defeat the western front of the Greek Regiment, and thanks to his superior command skills, his team did not suffer a single casualty, but all the western front positions of the Greek Regiment were destroyed and captured one by one.

As a result, the road to the west, to Lefke, was opened, and two companies of Turkish commandos under the command of Cemal Eruç began to march Lefke…

Lieutenant Colonel Cemal Eruç, commander of the legendary 1st Commando Battalion of the Turkish Armed Forces, sent a message to the EOKA-B bandits in Lefke with the Peacekeeping Force soldiers; “For every Turk you kill, I will kill a hundred of you…”

This message was enough to bring the EOKA thugs to their senses; they abandoned Lefke and ran away immediately, taking some civilians as hostages…

During the First and Second Peace Operations, all the hot conflict processes lasted only three days…

24 hours after the first operation, there was almost not a single Greek left in the north; they had all fled south in fear… In the second operation, there was almost not a single EOKA thug left to resist the Turkish Armed Forces troops; they had fled in fear, they were the first to escape…

Their manhood was only enough to massacre defenseless children, women, and the elderly en masse in the villages of Atlılar, Muratağa, and Sandallar, and in Lefke…

Their greatest skill was repeating the atrocities their grandfathers and ancestors committed against the Turkish and Moslem civilian population in the Balkans, Crete, Rhodes, and western Anatolia…

During the First and Second Operations, EOKA thugs, in addition to the nearly two thousand Greeks they killed between 15-18 July, they also massacred approximately 400 Turkish civilians between 20 July and 16 August, and around a thousand Turks disappeared, their traces never being found again; in other words, they were apparently killed and buried in unmarked graves…

If the Turkish army didn’t intervene just on time, I myself, my family, and all our villagers would also be lying in an unmarked grave at the moment…

In the three days of intense fighting in July and August, only 70 Turkish Cypriot fighters were killed; all the others were civilians who were massacred by EOKA thugs…

And, today, a Greek female parliamentarian, Elenora Meleti, on behalf of the European Parliament's Committee on Women's Rights and Gender Equality, prepares a report titled "The Effects of Turkey's 1974 Invasion on Cypriot Women and Girls" and claims that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) committed sexual violence against Greek Cypriot women and girls…

She claims that the content of her report was based on "what she heard from women during her visit to Cyprus"…

This report, which is nothing but lies and an unprecedented disgrace in history, based on just gossiping, is accepted with 575 votes in favor, 33 against, and 43 abstentions, and those who voted in favour of this report demand an immediate and complete withdrawal of Turkish army from Cyprus…

Apparently, no one has asked this question: The entire hot conflict lasted only three days; after the first operation, although the Turkish Armed Forces were confined to a narrow road between Kyrenia and Five Fingers mountains, the Greek Cypriots in the north fled south in less than 48 hours; in the second operation, the hottest fighting occurred only around the Greek Regiment; between the two operations, the ghettos where the Turks were trapped were constantly bombarded by EOKA thugs; yet, because no orders were given, the Turkish Armed Forces could not move forward for about a month, and stayed in their trenches...

During this period, when did the Turkish Armed Forces find the opportunity to sexually harass Greek Cypriot women and girls?!

Which Greek Cypriot woman or girl would sit and wait for Turkish Armed Forces soldiers to rape them?!

While blood was flowing everywhere, while they couldn't find a morsel of bread to eat or a drop of water to drink, while they were living under the constant threat of death in their trenches in the summer heat of Cyprus, which Turkish Armed Forces soldier was preoccupied with the allure of Greek Cypriot women and girls!!!...

On the other hand, the Turkish Armed Forces General Staff had issued an order to the Turkish troops; "The slightest unnecessary harm done to civilians will be punished with death immediately, and all kinds of protection will be provided to unarmed civilians..."

Indeed, when the operation started, over ten thousand tourists were stranded on the island... Kyrenia and Famagusta were full of foreign tourists... Turkish soldiers took all of these people under their protection and not a single one complained about the Turkish Armed Forces soldiers!!!...

What a coincidence, isn't it, honorable members of the European Parliament!!!

There were only tourists, mostly Europeans, around, and not a single one got harmed or complained about the Turkish Armed Forces soldiers...

But the Greek Cypriot women and girls, none of whom remained in their houses, all of whom fled south at the first shots fired, were sexually abused, is that right!!!... If you claim that this happened, you need to explain how it happened, too!!!

So, let’s come to another point!!!... Do you have a decision regarding the thousands of Turkish Cypriot women, children, and other civilians who were massacred by Greek Cypriot thugs before the Turkish Armed Forces arrived on the island, some of whom were thrown into mass graves, and some whose graves are not even known???

And yet, do you think you are writing history with this shameful decision you made with the crocodile tears of a spoiled, meddlesome, lying Greek deputy???

If you are going to write history, don't meddle with the glory and honor of the Turkish Armed Forces, which drove all of your imperialist ancestors and armies out of Anatolia during the War of Independence...

First of all, try to write about the last 200 years of your own history. I'm sure you'll sink into the ground with shame and never be able to rise again...

And, let's now have a word with the AKP government, which currently governs Turkey and remained silent throughout the process this disgraceful claim was brought up and a decision was subsequently made; the useless government while simultaneously engaging in a campaign to remove the War of Independence, which was carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces together with the Turkish nation and is unparalleled in history, from the education curriculum, and then making token condemnation statements...

From now on, instead of condemning this disgraceful decision, just gloat...

Maybe you'll succeed at that...

As long as there are useless, "good for nothing" type governments like you, the Turkish nation and the Republic of Turkey don't need any other enemies...