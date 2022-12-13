2023 Altın Küre adayları belli oldu

Bu yıl 80'inci kez verilecek olan Altın Küre (Golden Globes) Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği (Hollywood Foreign Press Association - HFPA), Altın Küre Ödülleri için aday film, dizi ve oyuncuları açıkladı. Brendan Gleeson ve Colin Farrell'in başrolleri paylaştığı 'The Banshees of Inisherin' filmi sekiz adaylıkla başı çekti

Bu yıl 80'inci kez verilecek olan Altın Küre (Golden Globe) Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu. The Beverly Hilton'da düzenlenen basın toplantısıyla açıklanan Altın Küre adaylarını Mayan Lopez, Helen Hoehne ve Selenis Leyva duyurdu.

Hollywood Yabancı Basın Birliği (Hollywood Foreign Press Association - HFPA) tarafından verilecek ödüller 10 Ocak 2023’te Beverly Hills’te düzenlenecek olan törenle sahiplerini bulacak.

TELEVİZYON DALINDA ADAYLAR

TELEVİZYON DİZİSİNDE EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (MÜZİKAL VEYA KOMEDİ)

Donald Glover, Atlanta

-Bill Hader, Barry

-Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

-Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

-Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

TELEVİZYON DİZİSİNDE EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (MÜZİKAL VEYA KOMEDİ)

-Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

-Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

-Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

-Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

-Jean Smart, Hacks

TELEVİZYON DİZİSİNDE EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAMA)

-Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

-Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

-Diego Luna, Andor

-Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

-Adam Scott, Severance

TELEVİZYON DİZİSİNDE EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAMA)

-Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

-Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

-Julia Garner, Ozark

-Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

-Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ VEYA TELEVİZYON FİLMİ)

-Taron Egerton, Black Bird

-Colin Firth, The Staircase

-Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

-Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

-Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ VEYA TELEVİZYON FİLMİ)

-Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

-Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

-Lily James, Pam and Tommy

-Julia Roberts, Gaslit

-Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

EN İYİ DİZİ (DRAM)

-Better Call Saul

-The Crown

-House of the Dragon

-Ozark

-Severance

EN İYİ MİNİ DİZİ YA DA TV FİLMİ

-Black Bird

-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

-Pam and Tommy

-The Dropout

-The White Lotus: Sicily

EN İYİ DİZİ (MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ)

-Abbott Elementary

-The Bear

-Hacks

-Only Murders in the Building

-Wednesday

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ YA DA TV FİLMİ)

-Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

-Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

-Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

-Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

-Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU (MİNİ DİZİ YA DA TV FİLMİ)

-F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

-Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

-Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

-Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

-Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

SİNEMA DALINDA ADAYLAR

EN İYİ FİLM (MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ)

-Babylon

-The Banshees of Inisherin

-Everything Everywhere All at Once

-Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

-Triangle of Sadness

EN İYİ FİLM (DRAM)

-Avatar: The Way of Water

-Elvis

-The Fabelmans

-Tár

-Top Gun: Maverick

YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM

-RRR (Hindistan)

-All Quiet on the Western Front (Almanca)

-Argentina, 1985 (Arjantin)

-Close (Belçika)

-Decision to Leave (Güney Kore)

EN İYİ SENARYO

-Todd Field, Tár

-Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

-Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

-Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

-Sarah Polley, Women Talking

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

-“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

-“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

-“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

-“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

-“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU - MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ

-Diego Calva, Babylon

-Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

-Adam Driver, White Noise

-Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

-Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU - MÜZİKAL YA DA KOMEDİ

-Margot Robbie, Babylon

-Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

-Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

-Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

-Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

-Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

-Inu-Oh

-Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

-Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

-Turning Red

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU (DRAM)

-Austin Butler, Elvis

-Brendan Fraser, The Whale

-Hugh Jackman, The Son

-Bill Nighy, Living

-Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU (DRAM)

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL FİLM MÜZİĞİ

-Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

-Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

-Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

-John Williams, The Fabelmans

-Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin