banner762
banner815
2022 Oscar Ödülleri Sahiplerini Buldu
2022 Oscar Ödülleri Sahiplerini Buldu
21 0
34 0
 
Patates üreticisi sıkıntılı
Patates üreticisi sıkıntılı
22 0
Ankara’da kaynak arayışı
Ankara’da kaynak arayışı
26 0
Yenicami, gol yağdırdı
Yenicami, gol yağdırdı
23 0
Gençler rövanşı aldı
Gençler rövanşı aldı
72 0
Maseratti’nin yeni SUV’u Grecale
Maseratti’nin yeni SUV’u Grecale
20 0
banner797
banner794

2022 Oscar Ödülleri Sahiplerini Buldu

banner476

Akademi Ödülleri, Los Angeles'taki Dolby Tiyatrosu'nda düzenlenen törenle sahiplerini buldu.

2022 Oscar Ödülleri Sahiplerini Buldu

Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olan Akademi (Oscar) Ödülleri, bu yıl 94. kez Los Angeles’ta sahiplerini buldu. Dolby Tiyatrosu’nda düzenlenen ödül töreninde Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes ve Regina Hull sunuculuk yaptı. Ödül töreni, uzun bir süreden sonra ilk defa dolu bir salonda gerçekleşti. Will Smith’in sahnede Chris Rock’a tokat atması gecenin en çok konuşulan olayı oldu. Rock, Smith’in saçkıran hastalığına yakalanan eşinin saçıyla ilgili şaka yapınca Will Smith sahneye yürüdü ve Rock’a tokat attı. İlk başta herkes bu olayı parodi sandı. Ancak Smith’in bağırmasıyla olayın ciddiyeti anlaşıldı ve salonda küçük bir gerginlik yaşandı. Öte yandan törenin en büyük ödülü olan “En İyi Film” ödülünü Coda kazandı. Coda filmindeki performansıyla adından söz ettiren Troy Kotsur, En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu ödülünü kazanarak, Oscar tarihinde ödül alan ilk işitme engelli olarak tarihe geçti. Bu yıl aday listesinde çok güçlü isimler vardı. İşte 2022 Oscar ödüllerini kazananlar.

En İyi Film Ödülü: Coda

Adaylar

  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story
  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • Licorice Pizza
  • King Richard
  • CODA
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Drive My Car
  • Nightmare Alley

 En İyi Yönetmen ödülü: Jane Campion (The Power of Dog)

oscar

Adaylar

  • Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
  • Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
  • Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
  • Sir Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu ödülü: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

oscar kazananlar

Adaylar

  • Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter (Karanlık Kız)
  • Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
  • Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
  • Kristen Stewart – Spencer
  • Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

 En İyi Erkek Oyuncu ödülü: Will Smith (King Richard)

Adaylar

  • Will Smith – King Richard
  • Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
  • Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
  • Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

En İyi Uluslararası Film Ödülü: Drive My Car

oscar kazananlar

Adaylar

  • Drive My Car (Japonya)
  • The Worst Person in the World (Norveç)
  • Flee (Danimarka)
  • The Hand of God (İtalya)
  • Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Butan)

 En İyi Film Kurgusu: Dune

oscar

Adaylar

  • Dune – Joe Walker
  • The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras‎
  • Don’t Look Up – Hank Corwin
  • King Richard – Pamela Martin
  • Tick, Tick… Boom! – Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

En İyi Belgesel ödülü: Summer of Soul

Adaylar

  • Summer of Soul
  • Flee
  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Writing with Fire

 En İyi Film Müziği ödülü: Dune

Adaylar

  • The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
  • Dune – Hans Zimmer
  • Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
  • Encanto – Germaine Franco
  • Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo ödülü: Coda

Adaylar

  • The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
  • The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
  • CODA – Sian Heder
  • Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
  • Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

 En İyi Özgün Senaryo ödülü: Belfast

Adaylar

  • Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh
  • King Richard – Zach Baylin
  • Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay (story by McKay, David Sirota)
  • The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt

En İyi Kısa Film ödülü: The Long Goodbye

oscar kazananlar

Adaylar

  • Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
  • The Dress
  • The Long Goodbye
  • On My Mind
  • Please Hold

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu ödülü: Troy Kotsur

Adaylar

  • Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
  • Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
  • Troy Kotsur – Coda
  • Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
  • JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

En İyi Görsel Efekt ödülü: Dune

oscar

Adaylar

  • Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer
  • Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Dan Sudick
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, Dan Sudick
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, Dan Oliver
  • No Time to Die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, Chris Corbould

En İyi Kısa Belgesel Film ödülü: The Queen of Basketball

Adaylar

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

En İyi Sinematografi ödülü: Dune

Adaylar

  • Dune – Greig Fraser
  • The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
  • Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
  • West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu ödülü: Ariana Debose

Adaylar

  • Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
  • Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
  • Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
  • Dame Judi Dench – Belfast
  • Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
banner342
Yorum Ekle
İsim
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.