2022 Oscar Ödülleri Sahiplerini Buldu

Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olan Akademi (Oscar) Ödülleri, bu yıl 94. kez Los Angeles’ta sahiplerini buldu. Dolby Tiyatrosu’nda düzenlenen ödül töreninde Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes ve Regina Hull sunuculuk yaptı. Ödül töreni, uzun bir süreden sonra ilk defa dolu bir salonda gerçekleşti. Will Smith’in sahnede Chris Rock’a tokat atması gecenin en çok konuşulan olayı oldu. Rock, Smith’in saçkıran hastalığına yakalanan eşinin saçıyla ilgili şaka yapınca Will Smith sahneye yürüdü ve Rock’a tokat attı. İlk başta herkes bu olayı parodi sandı. Ancak Smith’in bağırmasıyla olayın ciddiyeti anlaşıldı ve salonda küçük bir gerginlik yaşandı. Öte yandan törenin en büyük ödülü olan “En İyi Film” ödülünü Coda kazandı. Coda filmindeki performansıyla adından söz ettiren Troy Kotsur, En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu ödülünü kazanarak, Oscar tarihinde ödül alan ilk işitme engelli olarak tarihe geçti. Bu yıl aday listesinde çok güçlü isimler vardı. İşte 2022 Oscar ödüllerini kazananlar.
En İyi Film Ödülü: Coda
Adaylar
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
- Belfast
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- King Richard
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Nightmare Alley
En İyi Yönetmen ödülü: Jane Campion (The Power of Dog)
Adaylar
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
- Sir Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu ödülü: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Adaylar
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter (Karanlık Kız)
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
- Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu ödülü: Will Smith (King Richard)
Adaylar
- Will Smith – King Richard
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!
- Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
En İyi Uluslararası Film Ödülü: Drive My Car
Adaylar
- Drive My Car (Japonya)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norveç)
- Flee (Danimarka)
- The Hand of God (İtalya)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Butan)
En İyi Film Kurgusu: Dune
Adaylar
- Dune – Joe Walker
- The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras
- Don’t Look Up – Hank Corwin
- King Richard – Pamela Martin
- Tick, Tick… Boom! – Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
En İyi Belgesel ödülü: Summer of Soul
Adaylar
- Summer of Soul
- Flee
- Ascension
- Attica
- Writing with Fire
En İyi Film Müziği ödülü: Dune
Adaylar
- The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood
- Dune – Hans Zimmer
- Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
- Encanto – Germaine Franco
- Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo ödülü: Coda
Adaylar
- The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion
- The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
- CODA – Sian Heder
- Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
- Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
En İyi Özgün Senaryo ödülü: Belfast
Adaylar
- Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
- Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh
- King Richard – Zach Baylin
- Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay (story by McKay, David Sirota)
- The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt
En İyi Kısa Film ödülü: The Long Goodbye
Adaylar
- Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu ödülü: Troy Kotsur
Adaylar
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – Coda
- Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
En İyi Görsel Efekt ödülü: Dune
Adaylar
- Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Dan Sudick
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, Dan Sudick
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, Dan Oliver
- No Time to Die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, Chris Corbould
En İyi Kısa Belgesel Film ödülü: The Queen of Basketball
Adaylar
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
En İyi Sinematografi ödülü: Dune
Adaylar
- Dune – Greig Fraser
- The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel
- Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen
- West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu ödülü: Ariana Debose
Adaylar
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Dame Judi Dench – Belfast
- Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter