Kuzey Kıbrıs gayrimenkul ve inşaat sektörünün lider firması NorthernLAND Group, Property Awards 2025 ödül gecesinde rekor bir başarıya imza attı…

Uluslararası jüri tarafından değerlendirilen kategorilerde, en prestijli ödül olan en iyi müteahhit ve inşaat firması Platin "Best Developer" ve "Best Builder" ödüllerini kazanan NorthernLAND, Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences, Grand Sapphire Blu,            Grand Sapphire F-Block, Casa Del Mare, Luxury Villa, ve Pera Mackenzie gibi dev projelerinin hepsine ödül alarak, sektörün en güçlüsü olduğunu bir kez daha gözler önüne serdi.

Kuzey Kıbrıs gayrimenkul sektörünün en prestijli organizasyonlarından Property Awards 2025’te, Best Developer Platinum başta olmak üzere, Best Sales Team, Best Residential High Rise Complex – Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences, Best Proposed New High Rise Project – Grand Sapphire Blu, Best Residential Commercial Complex – Casa Del Mare, Best Villa, gibi katıldığı 24 kategoride 20 ödül kazanan NorthernLAND Group, geceye damgasını vurdu.

NorthernLAND Group'un Property Awards 2025 Ödül Listesi:

NorthernLAND Group Prestij Ödüller

     Best Developer – Platinum

     Best Builder – Gold

     Best Sales Team – Platinum

     Best Workplace – Gold “NorthernLAND Office”

Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences

     Best Residential High Rise Complex – Platinum

     Best High Rise Architectural Design – Platinum

     Best Residential Development High Rise – Platinum

     Best Proposed New High Rise Project – Platinum “Grand Sapphire Blu”

     Best Residential Development High Rise – Gold “Grand Sapphire F-Block”

     Best Commercial Project – Platinum

     Best Commercial Project – Gold “Pera Mackenzie”

     Best Penthouse – Platinum

     Best Apartment – Platinum

     Best Interior Design – Residential – Gold

 

Casa Del Mare

     Best Residential Commercial Complex – Platinum

 

     Best Residential Development – Low Rise – Gold

     Best Proposed Commercial Project – Gold “Pera Casa Del Mare”

     Best Proposed Residential Project – Gold

Luxury Villas

     Best Villa – Platinum

     Best Interior Design – Residential – Platinum