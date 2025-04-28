Kuzey Kıbrıs gayrimenkul ve inşaat sektörünün lider firması NorthernLAND Group, Property Awards 2025 ödül gecesinde rekor bir başarıya imza attı…

Uluslararası jüri tarafından değerlendirilen kategorilerde, en prestijli ödül olan en iyi müteahhit ve inşaat firması Platin "Best Developer" ve "Best Builder" ödüllerini kazanan NorthernLAND, Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences, Grand Sapphire Blu, Grand Sapphire F-Block, Casa Del Mare, Luxury Villa, ve Pera Mackenzie gibi dev projelerinin hepsine ödül alarak, sektörün en güçlüsü olduğunu bir kez daha gözler önüne serdi.

Kuzey Kıbrıs gayrimenkul sektörünün en prestijli organizasyonlarından Property Awards 2025’te, Best Developer Platinum başta olmak üzere, Best Sales Team, Best Residential High Rise Complex – Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences, Best Proposed New High Rise Project – Grand Sapphire Blu, Best Residential Commercial Complex – Casa Del Mare, Best Villa, gibi katıldığı 24 kategoride 20 ödül kazanan NorthernLAND Group, geceye damgasını vurdu.

NorthernLAND Group'un Property Awards 2025 Ödül Listesi:

NorthernLAND Group Prestij Ödüller

● Best Developer – Platinum

● Best Builder – Gold

● Best Sales Team – Platinum

● Best Workplace – Gold “NorthernLAND Office”

Grand Sapphire Resort & Residences

● Best Residential High Rise Complex – Platinum

● Best High Rise Architectural Design – Platinum

● Best Residential Development High Rise – Platinum

● Best Proposed New High Rise Project – Platinum “Grand Sapphire Blu”

● Best Residential Development High Rise – Gold “Grand Sapphire F-Block”

● Best Commercial Project – Platinum

● Best Commercial Project – Gold “Pera Mackenzie”

● Best Penthouse – Platinum

● Best Apartment – Platinum





● Best Interior Design – Residential – Gold

Casa Del Mare

● Best Residential Commercial Complex – Platinum

● Best Residential Development – Low Rise – Gold





● Best Proposed Commercial Project – Gold “Pera Casa Del Mare”





● Best Proposed Residential Project – Gold





Luxury Villas

● Best Villa – Platinum

● Best Interior Design – Residential – Platinum