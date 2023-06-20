Mesarya Teknik Üniversitesi'nden akademik personel ilanı

|
VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT
MESARYA TECHNICAL UNIVERSITYInformation:
WEB-1: www.facebook.com/MTU.University/
WEB-2: www.mesarya.university (Under Modification)
WEB-3: www.linkedin.com/company/mesaryatech (Under Modification)
Location: Nicosia, North Cyprus
Application due: 17th June 2023-1st August 2023; Working Hours: 5 working days; 40 hours per week
|ANNOUNCEMENT (C-1)
Our newly established MTU University is hiring “Academic Personnel/Lecturers” for the September 2023-June 2024 Academic Year.
Type of Contract: Full Time,
(A) Academic Departments and Positions:
1. Faculty of Education: a. Pre-School Teaching, (English), (2 position available) b. Mentally Disadvantage Teaching, (English), (3 position available)
2. Faculty of Architecture: a. Architecture (English), (2 position available), b. Interior Architecture (English), (3 position available)
3. Faculty of Health Science: a. Nutrition and Dietetics, (English), (2 position available), b. Health Care Institution Management, (English), (2 position available)
4. Faculty of Law: a. British Common Law, (English), (2 position available), b. Turkish Law (English), (3 position available)
5. Faculty of Husbandary & Veterinary Medicine: a. Veterinary Medicine (English), (2 position available)
6. Faculty of Natural & Agricultural Sciences: a. Agricultual Science, Biotechnology and Food Technology, (English), (2 position available), b. Environmental Sciences and Technologies, (English), (1 position available)
7. Faculty of Economics & Adminstrative Sciences: a. Business Administration, (English), (2 position available),
b. Tourism and Hotel Management (English), (2 position available)
(B) Salary: Dependent upon qualifications and experience. You will receive a competitive salary in USD, plus Health Insurance, Retirement Benefits, etc
(C ) General Requirements: (a) University PhD degree in the related field (discipline), (b) Competence of English, (c) Completed their military service (for male applicants), (d) Experiences, (e ) Others
|ANNOUNCEMENT (C-2)
Our newly established MTU University is hiring “Teachers/Lecturers” for the September 2023-June 2024 Academic Year.
Type of Contract: Full Time/Part Time,
|(A). Academic Departments and Positions:
Faculty of Education:
a. Biology (1 position available), b. Chemistry (1 position available),
c. Computer Science, (1 position available) d. Mathematics (Arranged),
e. Physics, (1 position available), f. Economics & Business, (1 position available),
g. English Academic Purposes (EAP) (1 position available-FULL TIME),
h. English Literature, (1 position available-FULL TIME),
i. Psychology, (1 position available), j. Sociology, (1 position available),
k. Turkish History, (1 position available), l. Accounting, (1 position available),
|ANNOUNCEMENT (C-3)
Our newly established MTU University is hiring “Foreign Language Teachers/Lecturers” for the September 2023-June 2024 Academic Year.
Type of Contract: Full Time/Part-Time,
|(A) Academic Departments and Positions:
Faculty of Education: Department of Foreign Languages;,
a.Turkish Language Teacher (1 position available),
b.Italian Language Teacher, (1 position available),
c.French Language Teacher, (1 position available),
d.German Language Teacher, (arranged)
e.Japan Language Teacher, (1 position available),
|ANNOUNCEMENT (C-4)
Our newly established MTU University is hiring “Administrative Department Personnel” for the September 2023-June 2024 Academic Year.
Type of Contract: Full Time,
|(A) Administrative Departments and Positions:
1. Rektörlük Yönetim Departmanı*: Rektör Sekreteri (1 pozisyon mevcut)
2. Öğrenci Kayıt ve Kabul Departmanı*:
-Öğrenci İşleri Görevlisi, (1 pozisyon mevcut)
3. Güvenlik Hizmetleri Departmanı:
-Güvenlik Görevlisi, (1 pozisyon mevcut)
4. Temizlik ve Hijyen Departmanı:
-Temizlik ve Personel Servis Hizmetleri Görevlisi, (1 pozisyon mevcut)
5. Finans ve Muhasebe Departmanı*:
-Muhasebe Hizmetleri Görevlisi (Muhasebeci) (1 pozisyon mevcut)
|HOW TO APPLY
If you are interested, you can submit your CV by email to the responsible given below.
*Mr. Refet Ramiz (Ass.Professor), Vice Rector, MTU University; Email-1: [email protected], Email-2: [email protected] (for emergency cases)
Whatsapp No: +905338343382, Facebook: Refet Ramiz, Linkedin: Refet Ramiz, Twitter: Refet Ramiz, Pinterest: Refet Ramiz
*Mr. Ali Demirağ, Chairman, Board of Trustees, MTU University; Email-1: [email protected]
*Mail Adress-1: MTU CYPRUS KAYMAKLI TOWER, Şht. Mustafa A. Ruso Aven. No. 15, Küçük Kaymaklı, Nicosia, North Cyprus, TRNC, 99010.
*Mail Adress-2: MTU Administration Office: DEMAK I, Business Center, Müftü Ziyai Efendi Sok. Third Floor, NO-318-319, Nicosia, North Cyprus, TRNC, 99010, Tel: +90-392-22-84-989,
NOTE: All applications will be treated strictly confidential.
