Mesarya Teknik Üniversitesi'nden akademik personel ilanı

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT MESARYA TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY Information:

Location: Nicosia, North Cyprus

Application due: 17th June 2023-1st August 2023; Working Hours: 5 working days; 40 hours per week

ANNOUNCEMENT (C-1)

Our newly established MTU University is hiring “Academic Personnel/Lecturers” for the September 2023-June 2024 Academic Year.

Type of Contract: Full Time,

(A) Academic Departments and Positions:

1. Faculty of Education: a. Pre-School Teaching, (English), (2 position available) b. Mentally Disadvantage Teaching, (English), (3 position available)

2. Faculty of Architecture: a. Architecture (English), (2 position available), b. Interior Architecture (English), (3 position available)

3. Faculty of Health Science: a. Nutrition and Dietetics, (English), (2 position available), b. Health Care Institution Management, (English), (2 position available)

4. Faculty of Law: a. British Common Law, (English), (2 position available), b. Turkish Law (English), (3 position available)

5. Faculty of Husbandary & Veterinary Medicine: a. Veterinary Medicine (English), (2 position available)

6. Faculty of Natural & Agricultural Sciences: a. Agricultual Science, Biotechnology and Food Technology, (English), (2 position available), b. Environmental Sciences and Technologies, (English), (1 position available)

7. Faculty of Economics & Adminstrative Sciences: a. Business Administration, (English), (2 position available),

b. Tourism and Hotel Management (English), (2 position available)

(B) Salary: Dependent upon qualifications and experience. You will receive a competitive salary in USD, plus Health Insurance, Retirement Benefits, etc

(C ) General Requirements: (a) University PhD degree in the related field (discipline), (b) Competence of English, (c) Completed their military service (for male applicants), (d) Experiences, (e ) Others

ANNOUNCEMENT (C-2)

Our newly established MTU University is hiring “Teachers/Lecturers” for the September 2023-June 2024 Academic Year.

Type of Contract: Full Time/Part Time,

(A). Academic Departments and Positions:

Faculty of Education:

a. Biology (1 position available), b. Chemistry (1 position available),

c. Computer Science, (1 position available) d. Mathematics (Arranged),

e. Physics, (1 position available), f. Economics & Business, (1 position available),

g. English Academic Purposes (EAP) (1 position available-FULL TIME),

h. English Literature, (1 position available-FULL TIME),

i. Psychology, (1 position available), j. Sociology, (1 position available),

k. Turkish History, (1 position available), l. Accounting, (1 position available),

ANNOUNCEMENT (C-3)

Our newly established MTU University is hiring “Foreign Language Teachers/Lecturers” for the September 2023-June 2024 Academic Year.

Type of Contract: Full Time/Part-Time,

(A) Academic Departments and Positions:

Faculty of Education: Department of Foreign Languages;,

a.Turkish Language Teacher (1 position available),

b.Italian Language Teacher, (1 position available),

c.French Language Teacher, (1 position available),

d.German Language Teacher, (arranged)

e.Japan Language Teacher, (1 position available),



ANNOUNCEMENT (C-4)

Our newly established MTU University is hiring “Administrative Department Personnel” for the September 2023-June 2024 Academic Year.

Type of Contract: Full Time,

(A) Administrative Departments and Positions:

1. Rektörlük Yönetim Departmanı*: Rektör Sekreteri (1 pozisyon mevcut)

2. Öğrenci Kayıt ve Kabul Departmanı*:

-Öğrenci İşleri Görevlisi, (1 pozisyon mevcut)

3. Güvenlik Hizmetleri Departmanı:

-Güvenlik Görevlisi, (1 pozisyon mevcut)

4. Temizlik ve Hijyen Departmanı:

-Temizlik ve Personel Servis Hizmetleri Görevlisi, (1 pozisyon mevcut)

5. Finans ve Muhasebe Departmanı*:

-Muhasebe Hizmetleri Görevlisi (Muhasebeci) (1 pozisyon mevcut)