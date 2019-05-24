 escort bayan istanbul escort hd porn
Dikkat: Girne-Esentepe arası yol tamiri var
Kayalp, İngiltere'de rinkleri sallıyor
IMDb’ye Göre En Çok Beğenilen ve Puanı Yüksek 32 Film

Film sevenlerin sık sık uğradığı sitedir IMDb. Uzun zamandır siteye girmeyenler için veya bir kez daha bakmak için en çok beğenilmiş 32 filmi en güncel haliyle sıraladık. Siz de izleyecek bir film arıyorsanız bu liste tam size göre!

1- The Shawshank Redemption (1994) / Esaretin Bedeli IMDb: 9.3

2- The Godfather (1972) / Baba IMDb: 9.2

3- The Dark Knight (2008) / Kara Şövalye IMDb: 9.0

4- The Godfather: Part II (1974) / Baba 2 IMDb: 9.0

5- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) / Yüzüklerin Efendisi: Kralın Dönüşü IMDb: 8.9

6- Pulp Fiction (1994) / Ucuz Roman IMDb: 8.9

7- Schindler’s List (1993) IMDb: 8.9

8- Il buono, il brutto, il cattivo (1996) / İyi, Kötü ve Çirkin IMDb: 8.9

9 – 12 Angry Men (1957) / 12 Öfkeli Adam IMDb: 8.9

10- Avengers: Endgame (2019) IMDb: 8.8

11- Inception (2010) / Başlangıç IMdb: 8.8

12- Fight Club (1999) / Dövüş Kulübü IMDb: 8.8

3- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) / Yüzüklerin Efendisi: Yüzük Kardeşliği IMDb: 8.8

14- Forrest Gump (1994) IMDb: 8.8

15- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) / Yüzüklerin Efendisi: İki Kule IMDb: 8.7

16- The Matrix (1999) IMDb: 8.7

17- Goodfellas (1990) / Sıkı Dostlar IMDb: 8.7

18- Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) / Yıldız Savaşları: İmparator IMDb: 8.7

19- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) Guguk Kuşu IMDb: 8.7

20- Shichinin no samurai (1954) / Yedi Samuray – Kanlı Pirinç IMDb: 8.7

21- Interstellar (2014) / Yıldızlararası IMDb: 8.6

22- Cidade de Deus (2002) / Tanrı Kent IMDb: 8.6

23- Sen to Chihiro no kamikaskushi (2001) / Ruhların Kaçışı IMDb: 8.6

24- Saving Private Ryan (1998) / Er Ryan’i Kurtarmak IMDb: 8.6

25- The Green Mile (1999) / Yeşil Yol IMDb: 8.6

26- La vita è bella (1997) / Hayat Güzeldir IMDb: 8.6

27- The Usual Suspects (1995) / Olağan Şüpheliler IMDb: 8.6

28- Se7en (1995) / Yedi IMDb: 8.6

29- Lèon (1994) / Sevginin Gücü IMDb: 8.6

30- The Silence of the Lambs (1991) / Kuzuların Sessizliği IMDb: 8.6

31- Star Wars (1977) / Yıldız Savaşları IMDb: 8.6

32– It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) / Şahane Hayat IDMb: 8.6

