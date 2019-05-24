IMDb’ye Göre En Çok Beğenilen ve Puanı Yüksek 32 Film

1- The Shawshank Redemption (1994) / Esaretin Bedeli IMDb: 9.3
2- The Godfather (1972) / Baba IMDb: 9.2
3- The Dark Knight (2008) / Kara Şövalye IMDb: 9.0
4- The Godfather: Part II (1974) / Baba 2 IMDb: 9.0
5- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) / Yüzüklerin Efendisi: Kralın Dönüşü IMDb: 8.9
6- Pulp Fiction (1994) / Ucuz Roman IMDb: 8.9
7- Schindler’s List (1993) IMDb: 8.9
8- Il buono, il brutto, il cattivo (1996) / İyi, Kötü ve Çirkin IMDb: 8.9
9 – 12 Angry Men (1957) / 12 Öfkeli Adam IMDb: 8.9
10- Avengers: Endgame (2019) IMDb: 8.8
11- Inception (2010) / Başlangıç IMdb: 8.8
12- Fight Club (1999) / Dövüş Kulübü IMDb: 8.8
3- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) / Yüzüklerin Efendisi: Yüzük Kardeşliği IMDb: 8.8
14- Forrest Gump (1994) IMDb: 8.8
15- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) / Yüzüklerin Efendisi: İki Kule IMDb: 8.7
16- The Matrix (1999) IMDb: 8.7
17- Goodfellas (1990) / Sıkı Dostlar IMDb: 8.7
18- Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) / Yıldız Savaşları: İmparator IMDb: 8.7
19- One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) Guguk Kuşu IMDb: 8.7
20- Shichinin no samurai (1954) / Yedi Samuray – Kanlı Pirinç IMDb: 8.7
21- Interstellar (2014) / Yıldızlararası IMDb: 8.6
22- Cidade de Deus (2002) / Tanrı Kent IMDb: 8.6
23- Sen to Chihiro no kamikaskushi (2001) / Ruhların Kaçışı IMDb: 8.6
24- Saving Private Ryan (1998) / Er Ryan’i Kurtarmak IMDb: 8.6
25- The Green Mile (1999) / Yeşil Yol IMDb: 8.6
26- La vita è bella (1997) / Hayat Güzeldir IMDb: 8.6
27- The Usual Suspects (1995) / Olağan Şüpheliler IMDb: 8.6
28- Se7en (1995) / Yedi IMDb: 8.6
29- Lèon (1994) / Sevginin Gücü IMDb: 8.6
30- The Silence of the Lambs (1991) / Kuzuların Sessizliği IMDb: 8.6
31- Star Wars (1977) / Yıldız Savaşları IMDb: 8.6
32– It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) / Şahane Hayat IDMb: 8.6