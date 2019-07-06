En popüler yabancı diziler (IMDb Temmuz 2019 verileri)

Yabancı dizi izlemek isteyip karar veremeyenler için IMDb'nin en popülerler kategorisi fikir verici olabilir. İşte temmuz ayının son verilerine göre en popüler yabancı diziler...
-
50. True Detective (2014)
9,0
-
49. The Flash (2014)
7,8
-
48. Good Girls (2018)
7,9
-
47. Arrow (2012)
7,6
-
46. What/If (2019)
6,3
-
45. Too Old to Die Young (2019)
7,5
-
44. Westworld (2016)
8,8
-
43. Suits (2011)
8,5
-
42. Dead to Me (2019)
8,2
-
41. Deadwood (2004)
8,7
-
40. Trinkets (2019)
7,2
-
39. Years and Years (2019)
8,4
-
38. Animal Kingdom (2016)
8,2
-
37. The Big Bang Theory (2007)
8,2
-
36. Swamp Thing (2019)
8,4
-
35. Grand Hotel (2019)
6,4
-
34. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013)
7,5
-
33. Riverdale (2017)
7,3
-
32. City on a Hill (2019)
7,9
-
31. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013)
8,4
-
30. Vikingler (2013)
8,6
-
29. Orange Is the New Black (2013)
8,1
-
28. Kent Masallari (2019)
7,5
-
27. Doğaüstü (2005)
8,5
-
26. Yürüyen Ölüler (2010)
8,3
-
25. Grey's Anatomy (2005)
7,6
-
24. Legion (2017)
8,3
-
23. Peaky Blinders (2013)
8,8
-
22. Sıkı Dostlar (1994)
8,9
-
21. Shingeki no kyojin (2013)
8,8
-
20. The Office (2005)
8,8
-
19. Killing Eve (2018)
8,3
-
18. Breaking Bad (2008)
9,5
-
17. Yellowstone (2018)
8,3
-
16. Outlander (2014)
8,5
-
15. The 100 (2014)
7,7
-
14. Designated Survivor (2016)
7,6
-
13. Mr. Iglesias (2019)
7,3
-
12. Jessica Jones (2015)
8,0
-
11. Lucifer (2015)
8,2
-
10. When They See Us (2019)
9,1
-
9. Good Omens (2019)
8,3
-
8. Big Little Lies (2017)
8,6
-
7. The Handmaid's Tale (2017)
8,5
-
6. Taht Oyunlar (2011)
9,4
-
5. Euphoria (2019)
7,6
-
4. Tuhaf Şeyler (2016)
8,9
-
3. Kara Ayna (2011)
8,9
-
2. Çernobil (2019)
9,6
-
1. Dark (2017)
8,7